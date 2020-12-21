8 789 new cases of Covid-19 in South Africa and 216 more deaths
Cape Town - With four days to go till Christmas Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed 8 789 new cases of Covid-19 in South Africa on Monday and 216 more deaths.
This brings the cumulative total to 930 711 cases of Covid-19 and 24 907 deaths.
The Eastern Cape confirmed 97 deaths on Monday, the Free State 4, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 15 and Western Cape 84.
Our recoveries now stand at 796 346.
A cumulative total of 6 176 683 tests have been conducted with 35 844 tests conducted since the last report, Mkhize said.
The health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of Covid-19 had been found in the country and may be responsible for a recent surge in infections.
By Monday roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travelling from South Africa or Britain - where another variant has emerged - to stop any further spread.
