8 new deaths and 525 new infections for SA as Covid-19 cases surge to 9420

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 9420 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and 8 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday. Mkhize said there were 525 new infections, taking the total cases to 9420, while there were also 8 more deaths, taking the death toll to 186. The total number of tests conducted to date is 32 4079. Mkhize made the announcement in Cape Town where he was meeting with Premier Alan Winde and other provincial officials to discuss the high rate of Covid-19 fatalities and infections in the country. "The Western Cape, in particular Cape Town, is a hot spot, (and) this means higher rates of infection. Other hotspots include Johannesburg, Tshwanelo, Ekhurhuleni, eThekwini, Gingindlovu and Buffalo City," Mkhize said.

The country is currently in Day 44 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.

On the last week of the level 5 lockdown, South Africa saw 1 694 new infections - between April 24 and April 30.

In the same period, there were 24 Covid-19 related deaths.

BREAKDOWN BY PROVINCE:

W Cape: 4809

Gauteng: 1910

KZN: 1308

E Cape: 1078

Free State: 134

Mpumalanga: 61

Limpopo: 51

N West: 41

N Cape: 28

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.