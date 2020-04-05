81-year-old Bo-Kaap woman dies from coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – An 81-year-old woman from the Bo-Kaap has died after being infected with the coronavirus. The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team said she died in hospital late yesterday and was buried according to Muslim rites at the Mowbray Cemetery this morning. The woman was taken to hospital a few days ago. Yesterday, the Health Department reported 1 585 Covid-19 cases in South Africa and nine deaths. More than 1.2 million cases, including 65,272 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries since the virus first emerged in China in December. The good news is that a 73-year-old Bo-Kaap man, Mogamat Salie, who was admitted to hospital last week, has been discharged from hospital after his condition stabilised. The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team said Salie is now in self-isolation at his son's home. He will spend 14 days under quarantine.

Kulsum Cassiem, who was being treated for pneumonia, was buried early on Sunday, News24 reported.

"We don't know how she got it. She was not one to go out a lot," said Masturah Adams, Community Operations Leader of the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team.

Adams, who grew up four doors down from Cassiem, said Cassiem's four sons are finding comfort in Islam and their belief that she has returned to God.

Adams said her family had not been able to visit her because of strict isolation protocols, but nurses were kind enough to allow phone calls.

She said during their last conversation with her she sounded very calm, and there was even a light moment of laughter.