Picture: ER24

Cape Town - Nine people were killed and at least fourteen others were injured when a single vehicle overturned several times along Ou Kaapse Weg in Steenberg, according to paramedics. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: "Shortly before 2am on Saturday morning, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found nine people, all men, with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead. Three other men sustained serious injuries and eleven others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Metro EMS, Metro Rescue, Life Healthcare Emergency Services, Fire Services and CMR assisted ER24 in removing the remainder of the patients to nearby hospitals."

Vermaak added: "The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation."

City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the nine fatalities.