A bitter and long struggle against land dispossession for Lwandle residents

Cape Town - The struggle to resist land dispossession and the systematic subjugation of indigenous people has been a long and bitter one. From 1779 to 1878 the Xhosa people, the Khoi and San people waged several wars (wars of dispossession) against the white settlers - these formed the longest running military action in the history of African colonialism. Colonial expansion led to the indigenous people dispossessed of their land and cattle among other things. It was during this process that many were driven away from territories and their land given to white settlers. Landless and not able to live off the land as their ancestors had done before, many were sucked into the new colonial space as migrant labourers; a system has left an indelible mark on the lives of the indigenous population that endures to this day. Established 63 years ago with hostel type accommodation for migrant workers, Lwandle township situated 40 kilometres outside Cape Town still resembles and functions as a reserve; a permanent place of residence for black labourers, and that urban areas are only temporary places of work and not primary residences.

The area was meant for the migrant labourers working in the nearby fruit and canning industry. Coincidentally, the majority of the migrant labourers were descendants of the Xhosa people who had waged wars against the land grabbers.

“I am only staying here because it is closer to my workplace. My home is where I was born eNgqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape and I am going to die there. I am hoping that everything will not just end here,” says Nontuthuzelo Christine Makhabane, a resident of Lwandle township.

The township is 40 kilometres outside Cape Town and was established in 1958.

According to Anele Kalipa, a museum administrator at the Lwandle Migrant Labour Museum, despite overcrowding and not enough proper accommodation for the residents, Lwandle is still better than back home in the Eastern Cape.

“Many of us who stay here at Lwandle come from the Eastern Cape and we are looking for better economic opportunities that we cannot find back home. Unfortunately, there aren’t many opportunities to cover everyone. Even though the conditions that people find themselves in, they cannot go back home because it is much better here. Everything we need we find,” she said.

Kalipa who has been working at the museum for several years now, says this place serves as a reminder of the horrific living conditions that the migrant labour system imposed.

WATCH: Lwandle Migrant Labour Museum video

As the control of the flow of people from rural areas was eased, these hostels became even more overcrowded. Facilities were not provided to sustain the increased population. With the onset of democracy in South Africa, the ANC led government turned the hostels of Lwandle into family type accommodation.

“Today, I see Lwandle as my home because there are no jobs in the rural areas. Even though I am already a pensioner, there are few opportunities for one to live and make money. I will be buried here because I am known here and I was part of the people who established this area,” said Minenkulu Molo.

As land dispossession in South Africa was first executed by the British, it was the National Party who consolidated it, through the 1913 Native Land Act which set out to facilitate the formal establishment of African reserves.

This Act set out to eliminate independent rent-paying African tenants this was done through restricting African residence on White land to labour tenancy or wage labour, and through prohibiting African land ownership outside of the reserves.

