A comprehensive guide and toolkit to accessing Covid-19 relief funds

Cape Town - The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on our communities, informal (spaza shops) and formal (small and medium) scale businesses has led to wide-scale relief responses from the private and public sector.

IOL has partnered with the Women's Legal Centre to being you this comprehensive information booklet and toolkit to help you access Covid-19 relief funding.

From the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant and the UIF Temporary Relief Scheme (Ters) to the SMME Debt Relief Scheme, the Tourism Relief Fund and the Solidarity Fund, this booklet explains how, when and where to apply.

The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) is a non-profit law centre that seeks to achieve equality for women, particularly black women, through impact based litigation, the provision of free legal advice, legal support to advocacy campaigns run by other organisations (which fall within the Centre’s objectives) and training that ensures people know and understand the impact of judgments of the courts on the subject of women’s rights.