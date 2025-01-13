A dog’s tale: Sergeant, Gugulethu’s own Hachikō

A dog is known as man’s best friend, and its loyalty knows no bounds. This has been proven true for a canine in Gugulethu. Known as Sergeant or Serg for short, a grieving dog has stolen the hearts of members of the Gugulethu police station as he becomes Gugulethu’s very own Hachikō.

Hachikō was a Japanese Akita dog remembered for his remarkable loyalty to his owner, Hidesaburō Ueno, for whom he continued to wait for over nine years following Ueno's death. Sergeant’s story began in mid-December 2024, when an elderly man, accompanied by his dog, arrived at the Gugulethu police station seeking medical help. The man was taken to the hospital but passed away, leaving his companion behind to do the only he could do - wait.

The dog remained outside the station, waiting at the door his owner had entered, eagerly waiting for his return. This moved the police officers, particularly the station’s exhibit commander, Captain Veale who named the dog Sergeant, or Serg for short to honour his loyalty. “He earned his title. Sergeant reminded us of the values we strive to uphold: duty, commitment, and service. He became one of us in every way that mattered,” Captain Veale said.

Serg quickly lived up to his name and became part of the team, proudly standing beside officers at parade time and sleeping beneath the station’s parked vehicles at night. Despite the officers’ efforts to care for him, Serg’s appetite dwindled, and his spirit dimmed, and it became clear he needed more than the station could provide. The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was called in to assist.

“Asking the SPCA to take him was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. But I knew it was the right thing for him. He was pining away and deserved a chance to heal and find a new purpose. I knew he couldn’t find that here,” Captain Veale said. On January 7, SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini collected Serg from the police station and he described the moment as bittersweet. “When I saw him, I felt the weight of his sorrow. This wasn’t just a dog waiting; this was a soul grieving. I want nothing more than to see the spark back in his eyes, that little twinkle of happiness that comes with love reciprocated,” Mfini said.

Serg has been given a clean bill of health by the SPCA, apart from a few ticks and he is ready to start a new chapter in his life. Spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham said Serg’s story isn’t just about loss but how love endures despite it all. “He reminds us of the unconditional love every dog gives. A love that doesn’t waver, doesn’t judge, and never fades,” she said.

The SPCA is now looking for a forever home for their new fury friend. “Dogs give us their whole hearts, asking for little in return but kindness and care. It’s up to us, as a society, to prove ourselves worthy of that devotion by treating them with the respect and compassion they deserve. "We look forward to honouring the man who loved him first by finding him a new home worthy of his devotion. Sergeant waits once more, although no longer for an owner who can never return for him, but for a new family who will love him back,” Abraham said.