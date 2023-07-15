‘A dream come true’: Dyesselsdorp housing beneficiaries living with disabilities over the moon as they receive keys to new homes

The winter chill could barely deter the joyous spirits of the Dysselsdorp community, when they came out in their numbers to celebrate as five beneficiaries living with disabilities received their new houses. The handover forms part of the Western Cape Government programmes that supports and creates dignity for people with disabilities.

The houses are designed and fitted with special features for every individual per their physical disability. The features include but are not limited to rails inside the bathroom to assist with mobility and a wheelchair ramp externally.

"The Dysselsdorp housing project has so far provided homes for 425 households and is nearing the end of the current phase, which will create 522 houses," Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers said. “In 2019, the WCG formalised the prioritisation of the most vulnerable citizens for housing opportunities. People living with disabilities were included in that group. It is, therefore, with great pride that we hand over these houses as envisioned. The hope of the beneficiaries and the Dysselsdorp community has been restored," Simmers said.