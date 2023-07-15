Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

‘A dream come true’: Dyesselsdorp housing beneficiaries living with disabilities over the moon as they receive keys to new homes

Dyesselsdorp beneficiaries living with disabilities receive keys to their brand-new homes.Picture: WCG

Dyesselsdorp beneficiaries living with disabilities receive keys to their brand-new homes.Picture: WCG

Published Jul 15, 2023

Share

The winter chill could barely deter the joyous spirits of the Dysselsdorp community, when they came out in their numbers to celebrate as five beneficiaries living with disabilities received their new houses.

The handover forms part of the Western Cape Government programmes that supports and creates dignity for people with disabilities.

The houses are designed and fitted with special features for every individual per their physical disability.

The features include but are not limited to rails inside the bathroom to assist with mobility and a wheelchair ramp externally.

The handover forms part of the Western Cape Government programmes that supports and creates dignity for people with disabilities

More on this

"The Dysselsdorp housing project has so far provided homes for 425 households and is nearing the end of the current phase, which will create 522 houses," Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers said.

“In 2019, the WCG formalised the prioritisation of the most vulnerable citizens for housing opportunities.

People living with disabilities were included in that group. It is, therefore, with great pride that we hand over these houses as envisioned. The hope of the beneficiaries and the Dysselsdorp community has been restored," Simmers said.

An excited wheelchair-bound and one of the beneficiaries, Sophia Lukas, 69, said that: “It has been a long and difficult journey, having lived in various places and none of which catered to my needs.

"Today, I am over the moon and grateful to our government for making this dream come through.

IOL

Related Topics:

Western Cape GovernmentSocial Development DepartmentHousing

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe