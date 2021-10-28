A mother’s pain after only child is stabbed to death for cellphone

Cape Town – Several messages of condolence have been written on the tar at the street corner where the 21-year-old Giovanni Fuller was senselessly stabbed to death – for a cellphone. His killer(s) is still running free, able to potentially claim more lives. There have been desperate pleas in the De Doorns, Western Cape, community for anyone with information on the suspect(s) to step forward.

’’We can’t let those hardened, gruesome, cold blooded killer/s of Giovanni roam the streets of our significant valley any longer. If anyone saw anything that might lead investigators to identifying the perpetrators, please come forth. ’’Don't fear losing your life, the whole of De Doorns is standing behind you. Your safety won’t be in jeopardy,’’ posted a Facebook user, who lives in the heart of the Hex River Valley and the centre of a grape-growing region. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: ’’De Doorns police are investigating a murder and robbery case after a stabbing incident on 2021-10-24 at about 06:20 at Violet Street, De Doorns.

’’A 21-year-old male was stabbed and fatally injured and also robbed of his cellular telephone. No arrest as yet. Investigations continues. Information on the stolen cellular telephone was obtained to trace it.’’ When Giovanni’s mother, Jo-Anne Fuller, 39, arrived at the crime scene, her only child’s eyes were still open, Netwerk24 reported. But she was too late to save him. Giovanni had been returning from a dance venue with two girls when he was attacked. He had tried to run home after being stabbed near his heart.