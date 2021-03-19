A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this weeK: Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history Beyoncé became the most awarded female artist in Grammy history on Sunday, having amassed 28 Grammy wins in the course of her music career. Taylor Swift won the album of the year prize while Billie Eilish won the record of the year award. Correctional Services left red-faced by sex video of KZN prison guard and inmate

The Department of Correctional Services said it was embarrassed after a video showing a female officer and an inmate engaging in sexual intercourse went viral.

The department has appealed to individuals in possession of the steamy video to refrain from disseminating it.

Adam Habib uses N-word in meeting with London students, defends himself by saying it’s commonly used in SA

Former Wits vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib came under fire this week for blurting out the N-word during a meeting with students at the University of London.

When one of the students told Habib that she found it unacceptable, he replied that he came “from a part of the world where we use the word.”

Lindiwe Sisulu wants ANC to discipline ’uncomradely’ Fikile Mbalula for allegedly calling her a criminal

ANC NEC Fikile Mbalula remains defiant after he allegedly described Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as a “criminal.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was likely to give attention to the matter during its next NEC or national working committee meeting.

Zulu traditions reign supreme as King Goodwill Zwelithini is laid to rest

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was this week laid to rest in a burial ceremony punctuated by centuries-old traditions.

The straight-talking king was “planted” in a secret ceremony that started before midnight on Wednesday and was concluded in the early hours of Thursday.