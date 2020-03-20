A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that captured the attention of our readers this week.

Ramaphosa declares Covid-19 a national state of disaster

As the coronavirus spread around the world, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday.

He declared Covid-19 a national state of disaster and introduced strict measures including travel bans, closing schools and increased testing at airports.

As part of the state of national disaster, the majority land ports of entry into South Africa has been closed.

But this does not affect the busiest land border in Africa, the Beitbridge border post which operates around the clock, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

With citizens feeling vulnerable, the search for information on Covid-19 risks, symptoms and where to get tested was high on everyone’s agenda.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released a list of sites where residents can be tested if they suspect that they have been infected.

Another side-effect of coronavirus pandemic is panic-buying with customers inexplicably filling their trollies with toilet paper, amongst other things.

For one Cape Town pensioner the empty shelves were all too much.

In this strange new time, government is also clamping down on liquor sales at clubs, pubs and restaurants.