A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 this week, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world.

In total, the US has recorded more than 417,000 coronavirus cases and 14 000 deaths.

Scientists around the world have been tirelessly working to find a cure for Covid-19.

A group of SA scientists and researchers have contributed to the cause by successfully sequencing South Africa’s first SARS-COV-2 genome.

Mass evacuation plans are at an advanced stage to possibly move tens of thousands of people out of congested townships and into safe zones.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says her department has identified 5 informal settlements whose residents will be requested to relocate.

A post on Instagram showing the Communications Minister having lunch with former deputy minister Mduduzi Manan during lockdown has sparked calls for her to be arrested.

Abrahams has apologised for the incident, but many South Africans feel she should be charged for flouting lockdown regulations.

South Africa’s death toll is increasing almost daily as the government extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has to date infected nearly 2 000 people.

The roll-out of mass testing across the country could result in a dramatic increase in confirmed infections over the coming days.

