A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

WATCH: New Chicken Licken lockdown ad has Mzansi in stitches

Chicken Licken’s edit of the 'Generations: The Legacy' scene where Tau Mogale is seen confronting Karabo Moroka for cheating on him had SA laughing out loud.





This time the heated exchange was not about their relationship, but rather why Chicken Licken is not an essential service during lockdown.





217 Cuban healthcare workers have arrived in SA to assist with the fight against Covid-19, in a move both celebrated as a ‘great act of solidarity’ and slammed as a waste of money.





The group is the latest of more than 20 medical brigades Cuba has sent worldwide to combat the pandemic, and will be deployed to hotspots across the country.









The danger of the coronavirus pandemic and what to do about the school year has been weighing heavy on educators and parents minds. An open letter to Education Minister Angie Motshekga from a school principal struck a chord with readers.













A woman who angered SA social media users after referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an "ape", said her comment was blown out of proportion. The woman's comment was reported to the Brighton Beach SAPS and a case of crimen injuria has been opened.













Lockdown level 4 kicks in on May 1 but what does it mean? Well we can jog, cycle and walk in our hood from 6am-9am and some of us can go back to work.

Masks are compulsory, no visiting friends and family and we still can’t buy cigarettes and alcohol.





