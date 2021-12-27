A week of mourning: St George’s Cathedral bells to ring daily to honour Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday from Monday to Friday. This is one of the confirmed events for the coming week leading up to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu funeral in Cape Town on Saturday January 1, 2022.

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has asked all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu. In a statement released on Sunday, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, co-chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, and Niclas Kjellström-Matseke, chairperson of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation expressed sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that followed the Arch’s passing. On Wednesday, the Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital city. Details are to be announced at a later stage.

Then on Thursday evening, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and Mrs Tutu. Details will be announced at a later stage. On Friday, Archbishop Tutu will lie in state in St George’s Cathedral. On Saturday, Archbishop Makgoba will lead the Archbishop’s funeral service, also at St George’s Cathedral.