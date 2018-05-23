Johannesburg - Western Cape Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of abalone with an estimated street value of R3.5 million.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said members from the National Intervention Unit followed up on information they received on Tuesday about abalone that was being stored at a residence in Ottery.

“Upon their arrival at the address, police found the abalone in an outside room. A total of 7,670 units of abalone, worth an estimated street value of R3.5 million, was seized. Gas tanks, industrial fencing, gas burners and other equipment were also seized."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.



African News Agency/ANA