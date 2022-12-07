Abirah Dekhta’s ‘kidnappers’ to apply for bail

Cape Town – The seven men charged with the kidnapping of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta will be applying for bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The men have been charged with kidnapping and extortion.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group made its first appearance on November 17. Dekhta was snatched while seated in her lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville, Athlone. The Rylands Primary School pupil was abducted on the morning of November 4, while they were waiting for another pupil.

“The State alleges that on November 4, 2022, around 07.20am, the victim was in a learner transport waiting to pick up another learner. Two vehicles stopped around the learner transport and five men alighted the vehicles. They snatched the girl and drove off with her,” Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said. On November 14, hours before she returned home, residents of the Gatesville community took to the corners of Jakes Gerwel and Klipfontein roads hosting a peaceful protest calling for her safe return. Dekhta was rescued from a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha after police received a tip-off.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police, officers were watching the shack and observed three men patrolling outside. When police pounced on the shack, a further four men were found inside and arrested. Initially, police also arrested two women.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Ntabazalila, charges could not be brought against the women. “There were two women also arrested but they were not brought to court as they cannot be linked to the case,” he said. Residents from Gatesville have set up a petition to oppose bail for the suspects and are expected to protest outside court.