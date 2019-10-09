Cape Town - The nurse accused of torturing her boyfriend’s mistress by feeding her dog poo will now also be investigated by the South African Nursing Council (SANC).
While Elizabeth “Mimmie” Williams, 38, has officially resigned from Tygerberg Hospital and is free to look for a new job, she is not off the hook yet.
The former theatre nurse made headlines after she took videos of herself allegedly forcing Ivodene “Dienkie” van Niekerk, 28, to eat a bag of dog poo for sleeping with her boyfriend, Jubie.
During the incident on 26 July, she also allegedly fed Dienkie abortion tablets, drew her blood without consent and tested her for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).
Mimmie, along with her co-accused Princess Gopie, Porchia Jonkers, Amber Booysen and Desmond Alexander, were arrested after the videos went viral on social media.