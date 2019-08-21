A memorial service led by Father Nikolaos Giamouridis and Deacon Nicholas Esterhuizen of the Orthodox Church was attended by various members of the public. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Three men accused of the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov, abandoned their bail applications in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The 43-year-old was hiking when he was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak on July 27.

The first suspect, Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, was arrested on the day of the incident by neighbourhood watch members. Items believed to belong to Ivanov were allegedly found in his possession.

Less than a week later, police followed up on leads and arrested the second suspect, aged 24, at the Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of the morning. The third suspect was arrested later that same day.

The trio face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The case was postponed to October 25.

