Actor Hakeem Kae Kazim and Magic828AM Radio assist under privileged families in Bo Kaap

Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae Kazim and Magic828AM Radio personality Steven Taylor teamed up to assist under privileged families in Bo Kaap who could not afford to paint their own homes. As Bo Kaap is a tourist attraction and many people entering Bo Kaap on a daily basis Taylor and Kae Kazim decided to do this project calling it Beautifying Bo Kaap.

Magic828AM being media partner and part of the project called on the assistance of Plascon Paint Expert Group TimBuild Stellenbosch, Woodstock and Somerset West as well as Houtbay Handiman who jumped in and supplied the paint for this project which has since been done and completed. Kae Kazim, with the assistance of Magic828AM funded the painting of the project as that was not included in the assistance given.

Kae Kazim, with the assistance of Magic828AM funded the painting of the project. Picture: Supplied Kae Kazim, who is married to a lady from Cape Town said. “Cape Town is very special to me and more importantly Bo Kaap as I spent a lot of time there, walking through there with Taylor one day we got speaking about what we can do to make a difference and started looking around. It was then that we decided we needed to do something to uplift the community of Bo Kaap as there are many staying there who are under privileged. We hope that this will be the start of many projects like this”. Taylor who is Commercial, Marketing and Sales Manager at Magic828AM said “I have know Hakeem for many years, he is a close friend of mine and someone who I have massive respect for. I am happy we could do something to help the community of Bo Kaap and we hope that this will be the first of many projects like this. We encourage businesses as well as the City and Province to support what we are trying to do to uplift people lives in the City.