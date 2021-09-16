AGU seeks assistance in tracking alleged murder suspects

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town have released identikits of two suspects alleged to have been involved in a murder and attempted murder. Provincial police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said on Thursday members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the suspects.

He said the suspects are alleged to have been responsible for a murder and attempted murder on the corners of St. Charles and Dahlia streets in Hillview, Muizenberg. Swartbooi said it is alleged the suspects, who were armed, approached three victims on Monday, May 24. According to police reports, one of the suspects took out a firearm and fired several shots at the victims.

A 22-year-old man was instantly killed, while a 25-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The third man, aged 30, managed to escape unharmed. “The two suspects, one dressed in a black hoodie top and his accomplice dressed in a blue top, fled the scene on foot in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi has urged anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects, to contact the investigating officer in the matter, detective sergeant Elton Logenstein on 071 298 2349, or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In a separate incident, police have instituted a 72-hour action plan after the bodies of three people, a man and two women were found in a canal in Sarepta, Kuilsriver at about 6am on Thursday with gunshot wounds. Police confirmed several cartridges were discovered in the vicinity.