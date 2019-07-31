File picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Cape Town's Anti-Gang Unit confiscated tik and mandrax with a street value of almost R32,000 in two separate drug busts in Elsies River, Western Cape police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, they found a white Audi delivering tik, also known as crystal meth, at an address in Matroosfontein in Elsies River.

"The members observed the vehicle and upon searching it they found 80 grams of tik worth an estimated street value of R18,000," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The unit arrested a 39-year-old man. He is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

In a separate incident, the unit responded to a tip-off that drugs were kept in a house in Elsies River and found tik and mandrax tablets worth R13 800 at the seemingly abandoned address.

African News Agency (ANA)