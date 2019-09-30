Nkululeko Mboniswa, 26, released on bail earlier this year, is charged with two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, sexual assault and the sexual grooming of a child.
The young man, himself an orphan who was raised at the centre in Woodstock, went to Woodstock police in June after the orphanage was brought into the spotlight after the removal of 17 children by the Department of Social Development, amid allegations of physical and sexual abuse.
The owner of the orphanage, Amina Okpara, 47, was released on R5000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court in July.
The Cameroonian faces three charges of contravening the Immigration Act and charges of conspiracy to commit fraud which are part of a massive Hawks investigation.