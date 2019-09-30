Al Noor orphanage boss a wanted man after court appearance snub









A warrant of arrest has been issued for the manager of Al Noor orphanage after he failed to make his second court appearance on allegations of sexual assault. Cape Town - A warrant of arrest has been issued for the manager of Al Noor orphanage after he failed to make his second court appearance on allegations of sexual assault and grooming on Friday. Nkululeko Mboniswa, 26, released on bail earlier this year, is charged with two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, sexual assault and the sexual grooming of a child. The young man, himself an orphan who was raised at the centre in Woodstock, went to Woodstock police in June after the orphanage was brought into the spotlight after the removal of 17 children by the Department of Social Development, amid allegations of physical and sexual abuse. The owner of the orphanage, Amina Okpara, 47, was released on R5000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court in July. The Cameroonian faces three charges of contravening the Immigration Act and charges of conspiracy to commit fraud which are part of a massive Hawks investigation.

Mboniswa had celebrated with Okpara when she was released from custody.

The orphanage’s management has vowed to prove their innocence.

On Friday at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court, Mboniswa’s bail was revoked and a warrant of arrest issued.

His attorney told the court that he had no idea where his client was.

When the Daily Voice tried to call the accused, his phone was off.

Speaking on behalf of Mboniswa, community activist Zzobri Effendi said it was unlike him to disappear.

He says he did not abscond and believes there has been a misunderstanding.

“Brother Nkululeko and I had a meeting just over a week ago and we spoke about the pending matter,” he explained.

“He said his advocate had told him the matter would be postponed. He said he did not have to be in court, but this is not right. It must have been a mistake to stay away.

“He wants to prove his innocence as much as Sister Amina does and he will make his way to the court as soon as possible to sort this out.”

Effendi added that Mboniswa “lost his phone” about two weeks ago.

Okpara is set to be back in court on 22 November, while the matter against Mboniswa was postponed to 11 October.

Daily Voice