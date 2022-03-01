Alan Winde removes ‘not fit and proper’ Albert Fritz from Western Cape provincial cabinet ‘effective immediately’

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced his decision to remove Albert Fritz from the provincial cabinet effective immediately. This comes as several allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against Fritz, former MEC of community safety in the province.

“This morning I informed Albert Fritz of my decision to remove him from the provincial executive cabinet, effective immediately. “I made this decision after receiving a report from Advocate Jennifer Williams following the finalisation of her independent investigation to test the veracity of several allegations that were made against him, which led to his suspension last month. “The investigation report was submitted to me on Sunday evening. I have considered the content, and a meeting with Adv Williams and our own legal team took place yesterday afternoon, where we discussed it and I sought further clarity,” Winde said.

The Premier said he had gone through the report thoroughly and it was clear that Fritz was not ‘fit and proper’ to hold a position within his executive council. He said the investigation found that there was sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against Fritz, sufficient credibility of alcohol abuse and sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment which is conducive to sexual harassment. “He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the Constitution.

“I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate. “That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities, is to me unfathomable. “It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy,” Winde said.

He said this incident has also highlighted the pervasiveness of gender based violence at all levels of society, and that every person, from President, to Premier, from CEO, to father, mother, brother, sister or friend – have a role to play to end it. Winde acknowledged the bravery of the victims who came forward and stated that it was important that the manner in which these allegations are dealt with does not disempower the victims. [email protected]