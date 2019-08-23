Western Cape Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the killing of a SANDF soldier who was burnt beyond recognition in Blue Downs. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz on Friday condemned the killing of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier who was burnt beyond recognition in Silversands Road in Blue Downs on Sunday morning. The SANDF has confirmed that the 41-year-old victim was a soldier deployed for Operation Lockdown. The discovery was made after City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire early Sunday morning. A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuilsriver Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.

A body burnt beyond recognition was discovered inside the boot of a burnt-out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road. The scene was then handed over to SAPS and a murder case is under investigation. Two suspects have been arrested.

“I commend the SAPS on the arrests made so far of a 24-year-old and a 43-year-old suspect. I call on citizens with any information to immediately come forward and report such to 08600 10111. We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people of our province. We cannot allow gangsters to intimidate and terrorise our communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable,” Fritz said.

The Mfuleni investigating team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Thebus, arrested a 43-year-old male suspect in Denemere, Blackheath, on Monday. After more information was received on the whereabouts of a second suspect, the investigating team arrested a 24-year-old male on Tuesday.

