Alcohol biggest contributor to social ills in rural communities- activist

Cape Town - For years, rural communities have been plagued by the scourge of alcohol abuse. Years ago those working in the farming towns in the Western Cape were not paid a salary, but rather by what was called the tot/dop system (dop stelsel).

The tot system was used to pay farm workers with cheap alcohol instead of actual money. The IOL visited the community of Klawer in the past week to probe the alcohol problem in these communities. Upon entering the area, a tavern and liquor outlets could be spotted at every corner. People could be seen staggering drunkenly down the street.

South Africa - Cape Town - 09 February 2022 - Though often perceived to be a problem of the inner city, substance use and misuse have long been prevalent in rural areas. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Community activist and executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, a non-government organisation (NGO), Billy Claasen said the fight to eradicate the social ill was underway. “I come from a farm. I grew up under difficult circumstances and today I thank the Lord I do not drink. My father was raised on the ‘dop stelsel’ and I saw it. “I come from a community where alcohol abuse is the order of the day.

“My view is that alcohol abuse is one of the biggest contributing factors that lead to the social economic fall in our communities.” He said their aim was to equip youth in the area to spend their time on constructive activities “There is an influx of outsiders such as non-government organisations (NGO) that want to assist in the area.

“I have spoken to a number of people who want to help, and a number of organisations have reached out to us to get involved in the total transformation in Klawer. “I feel it is now an ideal opportunity to get moving Klawer forward. “A place where youth can speak better and work better together. Where youth can look forward to going out somewhere,” Claasen said.

The wheels are already in motion and his organisation is assisting students in the area to get into universities and colleges. He said Klawer is not the only town they’re working with; surrounding towns are being prioritised as well. “There is a whole range of things we are still going to implement in Klawer and many other rural towns to show the youth they do not just have to become part of the alcohol abuse or social evils within the community, but tell themselves they can make a difference and do something better in life,” Claasen said.

He said they want to establish role models from within communities so children from the area can look up to someone they know and not succumb to harmful influences. “It is our aim to establish role models within our communities for the community,” Claasen said. He is also of the view that local taverns need to be eradicated from these communities