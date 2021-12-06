Alderman JP Smith condemns attack on Traffic Service

CAPE TOWN - Mayoral committee member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith, has condemned the attack on members of the Traffic Service and said this will not deter action against illegal taxi operators. He said in spite of the attack, Traffic Service officers continued with operations.

In the past week, the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 150 suspects and issued 58 250 fines. “The attack on our traffic officers was completely unacceptable, but not entirely surprising. Over the years we have seen a violent response from illegal taxi operators who think that they are untouchable and can deter enforcement through intimidation. “In the most recent incidents, staff were attacked while conducting an operation to check for permits, and then followed to the Driving Licence Testing Centre where they were attacked once more.

“One of them was bitten by a dog right down to the bone. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated, nor will it succeed in deterring our efforts to maintain law and order on the roads and protect the public,” Smith said. In the past week, traffic officials arrested 39 suspects, issued 54 017 fines, impounded 102 vehicles and confiscated 81 cellphones. Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan confiscated three firearms and live rounds of ammunition during weekly patrols.