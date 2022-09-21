Alert: Zwaanswyk area to experience disruption of water supply

Cape Town - Residents living in the Zwaanswyk area in Tokai, Cape Town are advised that there will be a disruption to their water supply from Wednesday to Thursday. According to the City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation department, it will be conducting zero pressure tests on the main water supply network in the area.

This will result in the disruption of water supply to the area from Wednesday, September 21 from 10pm until 3am on Thursday, September 22. The zero pressure testing is part of the City’s installation process of pressure management technology. It said tests were being done to see if there were any unmapped inflows that needed to be taken into account before smart pressure-reducing valves were installed.

“Residents are kindly advised to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period and to ensure that their taps are closed to avoid water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored. “This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy. Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage,” said Mayco member for water and sanitation, councillor Zahid Badroodien. He apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Last week residents on the Cape Flats experienced a three- day water supply disruption. This was due to essential maintenance on the Cape Flats bulk water network.