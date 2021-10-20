All UCT staff, students must be vaccinated against Covid-19 from next year

Cape Town – All University of Cape Town (UCT) students and staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1. This was announced on Wednesday by UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. She said that the UCT council had approved, in principle, a proposal requiring staff and students to be vaccinated by the new year.

It requires that all UCT staff (as a condition of being able to perform their duties) and students (as a condition of registration) provide acceptable proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Phakeng said that at a meeting last weekend, the council discussed this ’’complex’’ matter fully, taking into consideration a range of diverse views. She said the council resolved that the university executive should proceed to establish an appropriately constituted panel, whose task would be to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation, including the principles and guidelines for exemption from a requirement to provide proof of vaccination.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron, chancellor of the University of Stellenbosch, said in a webinar on Tuesday universities across South Africa would enjoy ’’constitutional protection’’ if they insist on proof of vaccination for, among others, attending class and taking part in sport. Stellenbosch University confirmed last month it will be looking into mandatory vaccination for students ahead of the 2022 academic year. Phakeng’s statement read: ’’Thank you for your participation in our engagement sessions last week, which allowed the University of Cape Town executive to share our position on the proposed Covid-19 vaccination policy for the institution.

’’As part of our engagements, UCT staff and students were also invited to complete a short survey on the matter. The majority of staff and students who completed the survey supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT. ’’The UCT Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of mandatory vaccination at their last meeting in September, with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support. The UCT College of Fellows has also released a statement supporting vaccination at UCT. ’’UCT continues to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as that will help keep down the rate and the severity of Covid-19 infection.