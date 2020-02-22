CAPE TOWN - An alleged armed robber was shot dead and another wounded during a shoot-out with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers following a robbery at a business in Pinelands in Cape Town this week, the SAPS in the Western Cape said. "Our efforts to ensure that we combat and investigate various crime generators in the province yielded good results [on Thursday] in Pinelands industrial area," SAPS spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said in a statement.

SAPS flying squad officers acted on information provided after a business robbery and the vehicle used during the robbery was spotted in the area. A high-speed chase ensued and a shoot-out between the suspects and the SAPS officers erupted.

The suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off in different directions to evade arrest. One suspect was fatally wounded and another wounded suspect was under police guard in hospital.

The vehicle was searched and officers seized of a 9mm Norinco Star firearm with several rounds of ammunition and items stolen during the robbery. The vehicle was reported hijacked in Milnerton last month.