Alleged ’Boland serial killer’ rejects plea deal at last minute

Cape Town – An alleged serial killer accused of murdering three women in Wellington has refused a plea deal with the State and wants to go to trail. Johan Williams, 50, accused of murdering Kuils River mom Chantell Matthysen, 21, and two other women, was expected to plead guilty at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, but changed his mind at the last minute. The man dubbed the “Boland killer” is accused of befriending single moms and luring them with promises of work on nearby farms, but then kills them. In 2018, Williams told Chantell, whom he befriended in 2016, he had organised a job for her on a wine farm. After Chantell failed to contact her family for two days, mom Carol went to Wellington, where cops found her daughter’s belongings in Williams’ wendy house.

Johan Williams Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Williams allegedly negotiated with police to reveal where he had buried Chantell in exchange for a visit with his estranged daughter.

Williams is also accused of killing Natalie Jonkers, 35, who vanished eight years ago, and Maria Isaacs, 33, of Malmesbury, who went to Wellington in 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “Williams was supposed to enter into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state today [Monday] and be sentenced.

“He is facing seven charges which include three murders, six counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, housebreaking and failure to comply with a protection order. This morning he changed his mind and wants to go with a full trial”.

The case was postponed to 12 April, 2021 for the trial to commence and for justice to be served.

Daily Voice