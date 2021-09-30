Alleged Cape Town gang leader gunned down

Cape Town - An alleged gang leader was gunned down in Cape Town on Thursday. Just before 11am, gunshots were ringing out on Victoria Street in Parow.

Two people were shot – the alleged gang leader died on the scene while another victim sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. According to sources in the underworld, the deceased was the alleged leader of the Ghettos gang in Hanover Park. “He was going to fall sooner or later. As they say, the wheel turns. The killings of prominent gang members in Cape Town have all been strategically planned,” sources told IOL.

MORE ON THIS Another off-duty cop killed in Cape Town

Provincial police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident. Off-duty Sergeant Faizal Adams was gunned down at the same residence on September 7. Photo: supplied “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old male at his residence in Victoria Street in Parow are under investigation. “A 36-year-old male also sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Unknown suspects fired shots at the victim and fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. “Parow police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder,” Twigg said. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its ambulance crew also responded to the incident.

“When medics arrived on scene, they found that the male in the car had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. “The second gentleman had sustained serious injuries after sustaining two gunshot wounds to his chest. “The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by private ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.

This is not the first shooting incident at this residence this month. On September 7, off-duty police officer Sergeant Faizal Adams, 41, a married father of two from Mitchells Plain, was gunned down in his vehicle in the driveway of the residence. Adams, who was stationed at Parliament, is alleged to have been related to the gang leader.

Sources also claimed Adams was a casualty in an attempt on the alleged gang leader’s life. Adams is one of three officers to have been gunned down in Cape Town this month. [email protected]