Alleged Cape Town gangster disarmed of shotgun

Cape Town – On Friday morning, police in Cape Town arrested a 28-year-old man after he was found in possession of a shotgun. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said police officers were conducting a tracing operation in an informal settlement adjacent to 18th Avenue in Kensington.

He said officers received a tip-off regarding the suspect who was caught in possession of an unlicensed shotgun. “The suspect who is linked to a local gang in the area is scheduled to make his court appearance in Goodwood on Monday,” Traut said. In a separate incident on the same day, a 28-year-old man was found in possession of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R5 000 by the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit (CPU).

The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. A suspect was arrested with manadrax valued at R5 000. Photo: SAPS On Thursday, the same CPU unit arrested a 37-year-old for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition in the Jim se Bos informal settlement. “Police members received information that a firearm was at a shack and responded thereto.

“The shack was searched and a 9mm luger pistol with ammunition was found,” Traut said. In a separate incident in Manenberg, two suspects also regarded as gang members were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm by members of the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit (CPU). The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.