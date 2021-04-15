Alleged cop killer arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering a Cape Town police officer will be appearing in court on Friday. In a statement released on Thursday, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Zinzi Hano said the 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. This comes after Sergeant Malose Percival Libelo, 38, attached to the Steenberg police station’s detective division, was gunned down on Sunday morning in front of a shop in Disa Street in Capricorn, Muizenberg. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head and his official firearm was taken. Libelo was off duty at the time of the incident.

His death stunned the community he served and the murder sparked the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team together with the National Intervention Unit to investigate the matter and act swiftly on information received relating to Libelo’s death.

“Upon their search, members investigating the crime discovered the official firearm belonging to the deceased. Subsequently, the 30-year-old suspect linked through information received was arrested and charged with murder,” Hani said.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) expressed their sincerest condolences to family, friends and colleagues of the slain officer.

In February, two officers, Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Constable Mninawa Breakfast, 28, were gunned down when a group of suspects ambushed them while they were patrolling in Phumla Street in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the double murder.

ANA