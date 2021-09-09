Alleged drug dealer in court for possession of R54k drugs

CAPE TOWN - A KwaZulu-Natal man, alleged to be a drug dealer, appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs after he was bust with R54 000 worth of drugs. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that an intelligence driven operation was conducted on Wednesday afternoon by officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit in Bayview, Durban, in search of suspects involved in drug-related cases.

Gwala said the operation proved to be a success when a 24-year-old man was arrested. He said the team of officers were in Summerfield Drive when they detected a suspect selling drugs near a block of flats. “The suspect attempted to flee but he was caught by police. He was searched and found in possession of 725 pieces of rock cocaine and 67 mandrax tablets. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R54 000,” Gwala said.

She said a further search was conducted in a nearby bush where police found 500 rounds of ammunition abandoned. In a separate incident, at about 2pm on Wednesday, Umlazi police officers arrested three suspects on a charge of robbery. Gwala said the robbery occurred in Marshall Road in Umbilo.

The victim was walking in the road when a vehicle stopped next to him. Three men pointed at him with a firearm, grabbed his cellphone and fled the scene. The robbery victim managed to give police a description of the vehicle which was circulated to officers in neighbouring police precincts. Umlazi police officers spotted the vehicle travelling along Himalayas Road towards Lamontville.

The three suspects aged between 21 and 24 were arrested and a toy gun was found in their possession. The victim’s cellphone was also recovered and the trio are expected to appear in court soon. [email protected]