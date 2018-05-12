May 13 - Police confiscated two bags of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R15,000 and R9700 in cash during a crime prevention operation in the Brooklyn area, Milnerton. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN - An alleged drug dealer in Cape Town was arrested after he unsuspectingly opened his room door to police officers who had knocked after noticing a "funny smell" coming from the room, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Two bags of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R15,000, and R9700 in cash were confiscated during a crime prevention operation in the Brooklyn area, Milnerton, early on Saturday morning, Captain FC van Wyk said.

Milnerton crime prevention unit (CPU) members visited an address shortly after midnight, searching for a woman, he said.

"While they were busy dealing with the suspect a funny smell came out of a room in the same house. CPU members knocked at the door of the room and a man opened.

"As they were questioning the man about the smell they saw dagga cigarettes on the table. They then searched the room and recovered dagga and money in his pockets. The 39-year-old man was arrested and will be charged for dealing in drugs (dagga)."

He was due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Community members are our eyes and ears on the streets and therefore we, as the South African Police Service, request your ongoing involvement in [the] fight against crime," Van Wyk said.

African News Agency/ANA