Alleged gang boss Donkie's nephew arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend and 7-year-old daughter

Cape Town - The nephew of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen is behind bars after the bodies of his girlfriend and 7-year-old daughter were found inside a flat in Belhar on Friday, four days after they mysteriously disappeared. On Saturday, provincial police confirmed that the 28-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Altecia Kotjie, 28, and daughter Raynecia, 7, of Delft. It is believed the mom was stabbed multiple times and the child was found drowned in the bathroom. The two were last seen alive on Monday. Altecia Kotjie, 28 Altecia’s family took to social media on Thursday asking if anyone had seen the missing mother and daughter. Her family said she had walked out with her daughter but never returned home. A flyer with their photographs was shared on social media by the family in the hopes that they would be found alive.

On Friday, the bodies of the young mom and little girl were found inside a flat in Commerce Street in Belhar.

Sources close to the investigation reveal Altecia’s boyfriend, who is the son of Donkie's brother is the cops’ prime murder suspect. His identity is known to the Daily Voice.

It's also alleged the suspect was the last person to have been in contact with Altecia before she and her daughter vanished.

The victim has two other children, one of whom is an infant.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene on Friday, occupants inside a black BMW X6 said they were not allowed to be there or to take any photographs.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the two were found dead inside their home.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday: “Belhar detectives are investigating a case of a double murder following the discovery of two bodies yesterday. (Friday)

“The bodies of the victims aged 27 and seven, who are believed to be mother and daughter, were discovered about 4pm in Commerce Street, Belhar.

Raynecia, 7

“According to information at the disposal, police attended the scene and found the victims in the house.

“The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor.

“A 28-year- man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder on Monday, 15 June 2020.”

Alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen's nephew busted

[email protected]

Daily Voice