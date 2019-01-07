A suspected gang boss was gunned down in broad daylight at a petrol station in Athlone. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A suspected gang boss was gunned down in broad daylight at a petrol station in Athlone. Wagied “Daggalip” Brink, 42, affiliated with the Laughing Boys, was at the BP Garage on the corner of David and Turfhall roads in Hatton Estate, Athlone Industria 1, on Saturday at 2 pm.

Witnesses say Brink’s blue Toyota Corolla “Bubble” was being washed when he got into a heated argument with the occupants of a Toyota Quantum minibus.

A gunman then shot Brink multiple times and wounded another man, before running in the direction of Newfields.

Staff at the BP Garage immediately called emergency services to the scene, but Brink, who was bleeding from his head, died on the scene.

Neighbours and family members of Brink’s, who lived in Lansport Road, Hanover Park, rushed to the scene.

According to police investigators, the argument broke out because Brink was in trouble with his own gang for not giving gang leaders their cut of his earnings.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the investigation is ongoing.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday at 2.05pm at a petrol station on the corners of Turfhall and David roads, Athlone, are being investigated,” he says.

“A 42-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and a 24-year-old man was injured.

“Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.

“The 24-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg below the knee and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect(s) fled the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is requested to contact Athlone SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice