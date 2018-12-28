Lesley-Ann Johannes, 6

Cape Town - The family of one of two children who were shot dead in Valhalla Park on Christmas Eve believe they were targeted. Lesley-Anne, six, and Jade Johannes, four, were killed, while five others were wounded in the drive-by attack at a shop in Simon Street. Two arrests have been made.

Jade’s mother Jodine Johannes, 24, was shot six times. She is currently in Tygerberg Hospital, unaware that her child has died.

Her sister, Rushday Stanfield, eight, was shot three times and uncle, William Stanfield, 29, was hit in the left leg.

Ouma, Elizabeth Stanfield - who is the cousin of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield - says the family has been getting threats for months.

“They said the Stanfields would have a Black Christmas,” she explains.

“They shot my children and my brother. The kids wanted to walk with Jodine to the shop.

“We were told a white bakkie was circling the area the entire day and those were the shooters. They killed my grandchild and his mother does not even know yet.”

William says he was standing at the shop and ran for cover when the shooting started.

“I was shot in the leg and when I came back, my family was lying there, each in their own pool of blood,” he tells the Daily Voice.

Jade’s father, Clive Charles, is heartbroken at the loss of his boy.

“We are going to the morgue to identify him. His mother does not know yet.”

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, confirmed two arrests were made in connection with this shooting.

“Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members drove to nearby Kreefgat in Bonteheuwel where they arrested two suspects, both aged 27, for the shooting incident. They also took six others in for questioning.”

