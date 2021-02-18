Alleged gang kingpin Jerome ’Donkie’ Booysen granted bail in massive organised crime case

Cape Town – Alleged underworld kingpin Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and five others, including a woman, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on 98 charges and were granted bail. Booysen, 55, alleged to be the leader of the Sexy Boys gang, and Kenneth Hansen, 53, Kristo Mariens, 26, Clinton Langeveld, 33, Jennen Jansen, 39 and Herbert Zoutman, 52, face charges including contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), managing a criminal enterprise, participating in a criminal enterprise and dealing in drugs. The accused handed themselves over to the police, were processed and appeared in court. The case against the accused stems from alleged activities during the period of February 2013 to November 2017. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the State argued for R40 000 bail for Booysen, but he was granted bail of R30 000.

Hansen was released on R20 000 bail, while Mariens, Langeveld, Jansen and Zoutman were each released on R5 000 bail.

“The reason behind the different bail amounts is that the first two accused were managers and participants of the criminal enterprise. The rest of the accused were only participants,” Ntabazalila said.

The case has been postponed until April 29 for further investigation.

Booysen is already out on R100 000 bail for a murder case in which he and 15 others are accused of murdering “steroid king” Brian Wainstein. Among those implicated are alleged underworld kingpins Mark Lifman and André Naude. The accused were all granted bail in this matter.

Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia, Cape Town, home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for allegedly running a steroid racket.

African News Agency (ANA)