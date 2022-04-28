Alleged Klawer killer sent for 30-day psychiatric evaluation

Cape Town - The man alleged to have murdered a teenager earlier this year has been referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation by the Klawer Magistrate’s Court. Daniel Smit is charged with the murder of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk, attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the administration of justice and failure to report an accident to the police.

Story continues below Advertisment

This comes after a psychologist, who submitted a report to the court, stated he wanted the role of personality disorder, specifically psychopathy, to be determined. According to psychologist CWA van Zyl, Smit committed a previous crime before the age of 15 and his life is characterised by physical altercations with various people. Slain Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13. File Picture In the report, van Zyl submitted there were many manifestations of psychopathy such as lack of feelings, no real remorse, self-justification of actions and lies, disassociation of major events, manipulation, cruelty etc.

The doctor said it seemed that psychopathology like schizophrenia and psychotic episodes were not a problem, although these conditions needed to be assessed by the psychiatric team. Van Zyl recommended Smit be referred to a relevant psychiatric hospital to be assessed for the scientific reasons for his horrific act allegedly perpetrated on Jeriobijin. The prosecution did not oppose the application.

Story continues below Advertisment

Parts of the child’s body was found in Daniel Smit’s sewage drain. Picture:Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. State prosecutor Advocate Dail Andrews told the court the DNA analysis of blood on a towel, two witness statements, cell phone plotting analysis, and crime scene video material were still missing. The court ordered Smith for a 30-day observation. The matter has been postponed until June 27.

Story continues below Advertisment

The matter is expected to be moved to the Western Cape High Court. In early February, it is alleged the teen and a friend went to pick mangoes in the upscale area of the town, but never returned home. The family got news that he was knocked over by a motorist who then picked him up and left with him.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is alleged the man saw the children ’stealing’ the mangoes from someone’s tree. The child’s devastated mother, Triesa van Wyk, immediately sought assistance from police. Two days later, remains believed to be that of the boy were found in the drain at Smit’s Matzikama Street home.

DNA later confirmed it to be that of Jerobiojin. Van Zyl’s report also revealed Smit’s version of events where he revealed he ‘lost control’, broke the child’s neck and later dismembered him. Weekend Argus reported that van Zyl’s report revealed that Smit admitted to seeing the children taking the fruit, Jerobiojin allegedly mocked him, and this was the cause of him losing control.

He chased the children in his bakkie. He then knocked Jerobiojin and pulled the child into his vehicle. Smit then gave his unsuspecting victim something to eat when they got to his house. He then allegedly broke the child’s neck and hid his body in the freezer. The publication stated Smit further reported his 20-year-old daughter was home at the time but did not see anything. He had given his daughter sleeping pills.

Smith then allegedly took Jerobiojin out of his freezer, dismembered him and burnt him. The child’s body parts which did not burn in his fireplace were discarded in Smit’s septic tank of the sewage system. [email protected]