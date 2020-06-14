Alleged knife-wielding robber arrested on Signal Hill in Cape Town

Cape Town - An alleged armed robber has been arrested on Signal Hill in Cape Town a few hours after two people were robbed at knife-point of their valuables this weekend, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Sunday.

"Cape Town Central Police Station’s B Relief shift members responded to a robbery on Signal Hill where two persons were robbed of high-end cellphones by a knife-wielding suspect on Saturday, 13 June 2020," Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

On arrival on the scene, the suspect had already fled into the bushy area towards the Camps Bay side of Signal Hill. The officers scoured the area on foot while tracking the stolen cellphones.

After almost two hours, the suspect was found hiding in a makeshift cave. The two cellphones and a knife were seized. A 35-year-old suspect, from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon. He would appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday. The diligence of the officers involved in tracking the suspect was commended, Potelwa said.

In an unrelated incident, a man was arrested in Mfuleni in Cape Town and an illegal firearm and drugs were confiscated, Potelwa said.