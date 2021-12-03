Alleged steroid dealers granted bail

CAPE TOWN - Two men charged with dealing in steroids appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were granted bail. Kwavier Hanuman and Marwaan Coetzee were arrested during a multinational operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for allegedly manufacturing steroids.

The two suspects were arrested in Rondebosch and Crawford respectively. Hanuman was granted bail of R150 000 and Coetzee of R100 000. The court imposed conditions and the men are not allowed to leave the Western Cape without approval of the investigating officer.

MORE ON THIS Hawks’ steroid bust leads to two arrests, drug manufacture equipment seizures

The case against Hanuman and Coetzee was postponed until June 10, next year. According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani, their SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (SANEB) led an integrated intelligence operation, which targeted five addresses. The operation was centred on a drug investigation that led to the arrest of the two men.

“Other agencies involved were Crime Intelligence Western Cape, Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and their Pretoria counterparts, SANEB and Crime Intelligence Pretoria and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA),” Hani said. At the first location, a residence in Rondebosch, the team of officials recovered steroids that were allegedly manufactured on site. At the second location, in Claremont, officials uncovered a fully-fledged storage facility, with steroids in various stages of being packaged, as well as labels and a press machine.

The value of the steroids has yet to be determined The investigation continues. [email protected]