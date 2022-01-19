Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and co-accused denied bail

CAPE TOWN - After nearly nine months in custody, controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack and his co-accused have been denied bail in the Blue Downs Regional Court. Modack, his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) cop Sergeant Ashley Tabisher have been denied bail.

Modack has been in detention since his arrest on April 29. According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Eric Ntabazalila, the matter has been postponed until February 28. More accused are expected to be added to the case.

An array of charges were brought against Modack, Cronje, Tabisher, Zane Killian, Ricardo Morgan, Janick Adonis and Amaal Jantjies. According to the State’s indictment, the charges include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, racketeering, money laundering, intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, corruption, illegal cellphone tracking, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Morgan is the only accused out on bail.

It is the State’s case that Modack allegedly ran an “enterprise“ named Nafiz Modack Enterprise between October 2019 and September 2020. The State also alleges that Modack and Killian are behind the murder of AGU detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was assassinated in front of his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020. Modack has also been implicated in another matter in October 2021, when he and seven others were arrested by the Hawks on charges of tax fraud.

Modack, his mother Ruwaida, younger brother Yaseen, Sars employee Faried van der Schyff, Bashier Syce, Nadia Said, Dominique McLachlan and Kulsum van der Schyff face charges of racketeering, fraud, money laundering, uttering and contravention of the VAT Act. The group are alleged to have stolen R46 million from Sars through false VAT claims. [email protected]