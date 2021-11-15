Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack reopens his bail application

CAPE TOWN - Controversial businessmen and alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, is set to bring forth another bail application in the Blue Downs Regional Court. Modack has been in detention since his arrest on April 29.

An array of charges were brought against Modack, Zane Killian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies and police officer Ashley Tabisher. According to the State’s indictment, the charges include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, racketeering, money laundering, intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, corruption, illegal cellphone tracking, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Morgan is the only accused currently out on bail.

It is the State’s case that Modack allegedly ran an “enterprise“ named Nafiz Modack Enterprise between October 2019 and September 2020. The State also alleges that Modack and Killian are behind the murder of top Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was assassinated in front of his Bishop Lavis home in September last year. The case which has been dragging for months seems to hit a brick wall as applications are constantly brought forth or argued.

However, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said the bail application for Modack and his co-accused had been postponed until Friday (November 19). This comes after Jantjies and Adonis, who have never been present during the group’s proceedings, sat in the dock alongside their co-accused on Monday. Last month, Modack and seven others were arrested by the Hawks on charges of tax fraud.

At the time, Ntabazalila said Modack, his mother Ruwaida, younger brother Yaseen, SARS employee Faried van der Schyff, Bashier Syce, Nadia Said, Dominique McLachlan and Kulsum van der Schyff face charges of racketeering, fraud, money laundering, uttering and contravention of the VAT Act. The group is alleged to have stolen R46 million from SARS through false VAT claims. Modack’s mother, Ruwaida, and his brother Yaseen were released on R50 000 bail each, while Syce was granted bail of R25 000, Said got bail of R20 000 and McLachlan and Kulsum van der Schyff were granted bail of R10 000 each.

Modack and Faried van der Schyff were remanded in custody. The matter has been postponed until November 22.