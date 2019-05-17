Nafiz Modack

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack says fresh charges of corruption brought against him and his mother by the Hawks constitute a personal attack on him. He has now vowed to seek justice against “corrupt cops”.

“After this case is dismissed, we will go after those officers’ pensions,” Modack said on Thursday.

Modack, 37, and his 60-year-old mother Ruwaida were busted on charges of corruption a week ago at the Hawks offices in Bellville after he went there to enquire about an investigation against him.

It is alleged he paid money into the bank account of a high-ranking cop in return for favours.

Modack has admitted to the Daily Voice that he paid money to former brigadier Kolin Govender.

The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court was packed as Modack and Govender made their second appearance.

Ruwaida was not in court and sent a sick note via her lawyer.

Last Wednesday, provincial Hawks spokesman, Captain Philani Nkwalase, said Modack and his mom had been under investigation since 2011 for his alleged corrupt relationship with a top cop.

“It is alleged that in November 2011, the duo paid gratifications through their two business entities to the senior police officer for favours to advance their private personal business interests,” Nkwalase said.

On Thursday Kolin brought an affidavit requesting bail, pending his release from Malmesbury jail where he has served a quarter of his four-year sentence.

Parole

He was up for early release and the rest of his sentence will be served under house arrest.

He was granted R5000 bail, pending his release on parole.

In May 2018, Govender was convicted alongside former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer, businessman Saleem Dawjee, and former brigadier Darius van der Ross after they were found guilty of corruption involving R1.6 million.

Dawjee admitted to giving Lamoer about R54 000 in cash from 2011 to 2013 when he ran into financial difficulties.

Kolin received just under R25 000 from Dawjee, who is his cousin, in exchange for “special treatment”.

Modack yesterday refused to give the details about his mother’s illness.

The matter was postponed to 16 July.

Daily Voice