Almost 5000 litres of alcohol confiscated over the festive season in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have confiscated 8 699 bottles of alcohol this festive season, amounting to 4 786.66 litres. The alcohol was confiscated from beaches and other public places.

According to a statement released by the City, the bulk of the confiscations happened on Boxing Day (2 315 bottles); and on New Year’s Day, a total of 1 206 bottles were confiscated. ‘Removing the alcohol through impounding it is no mean feat. Many people become riotous or refuse to cooperate. But I want to remind the public that every litre of alcohol confiscated is potentially one less person driving drunk, or swimming drunk, or getting involved in a fight or an accident or hurting someone else,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith. Meanwhile, the Western Cape's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 43 600 medical incidents, 11 453 trauma cases, 1 973 road traffic incidents, and 204 fires from December 1, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

This New Year's weekend, the EMS responded to 5 348 incidents in the province, down from 1 243 incidents the previous long Christmas weekend. A total of 44% of this weekend’s incidents occurred in the Cape Metro region. The EMS also responded to 122 road traffic incidents, 55 fewer than the previous weekend. This included 39 pedestrians, which account for 32% of this weekend road traffic incidents. There were also two search and rescue incidents in Rooi-Els Bay and Table Mountain, respectively.