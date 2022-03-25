Alternative transport to use if you are stranded during a taxi strike

EARLIER this week, a taxi strike wreaked havoc as two of the biggest taxi associations torched buses and brought traffic in Cape Town to a grinding halt. They were believed to have been protesting over their treatment by the Western Cape government.

The list of grievances included but are not limited to: the impoundments of taxis, unfair requirements for release of impounded taxis and other issues directly affecting the Cape’s taxi industry. Drivers working for Uber, Bolt and other ride-hailing services also embarked on a strike over petrol prices while putting pressure on the government to pass industry regulations to protect their rights. These strikes left many commuters stranded. We list alternative modes of transport to use if you find yourself in a situation like this.

Cycling There are many benefits to cycling to and from where you need to be, but there are two main ones that might make you dust off old cycling gear. Cycling will help you beat the traffic, letting you get to work quicker and has numerous health benefits.

Walking For those that able to, walking is a good way to keep fit and get from place A to place B. Of course, walking is not suitable for all instances but where possible, grab a walking partner and you are good to go. Carpooling

With the ever-increasing petrol price, carpooling with people you know and trust could help you and others in the long run. Carpooling saves money by sharing costs with other riders and you saves time commuting to and from work, reducing traffic. Train and buses You can also opt to travel by train or bus if it is safe to do so. Public transport has affordable fares and (mostly) gets you where you need to be.