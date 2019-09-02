I’ve already had a gun held to my head by a man trying to force me to be his girlfriend when I was 12yrs old.— Sihle Bolani (@MsSihleBolani) September 2, 2019
I’ve already been raped. By two men.
Is it just a matter of time before I’m murdered?#AmINext pic.twitter.com/sV0yBdanlb
they're not monsters. they are men. ordinary looking, gainfully employed, sports watching, baby making, chilling at the carwash men. we know them. some, even by name. they're everywhere. hiding in plain sight. waiting. #aminext— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) September 2, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana is not a stranger.— Buhle Lupindo (@Hlehle_Lupindo) September 2, 2019
She is me.
She is my sister.
She is my friend.
She is any of us.
We feel helpless and scared and tomorrow we are expected to move on and have this outrage another day when one of us goes missing. #AmINext ?
#AmINext#UyineneMrwetyana— Taz (@Eza_Kwakhe) September 2, 2019
To be a woman means to be under constant threat.
Rape
Corrective rape
Molestation
Kidnapping
Assault
Murder
Decapitation
Abuse in any form
Human trafficking
Sex trafficking
Violence
Death
My dignity, my life:
Am I next?
My ex fiance almost burnt me inside the house with petrol, a guy friend of mine raped me and denied it . Both are raoming the streets free and I am left living in fear and not trusting any single male in my life 💔#AmINext— Ndlovukazi 👸 (@SurpriseNdzungu) September 2, 2019
"Being a woman in South Africa is a death sentence"#AmINext— Barbie dreams (@barbie_tings) September 2, 2019
My heart honestly bleeds. I'm a woman and a mother. How do I protect my daughter from all the evil that lurks? Clearly nowhere is safe #AmINext— Zilungile (@Zeeh_Dlamini_) September 2, 2019
Never before have I been in such a fearful state while doing normal daily routines. I’m immobile to say the least. Ladies we now have to act, not because we’re trying to make daily situations safer, but because we’re simply just trying to not die. #UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext pic.twitter.com/UYgJtNo544— Avu_K (@AvuKetani) September 2, 2019