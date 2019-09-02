South Africa is reeling after it was confirmed in court that University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana had been raped and murdered.

The accused appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where prosecutor Nomnikelo Konisi revealed details of Mrwetyana's rape and murder and told the court that the accused had led investigators to where he had dumped her body in Lingelethu West.





The 19-year-old student went missing last Saturday, August 24, and many South Africans across the country spent the week expressing concern on social media and supporting the search for her as anxiety grew.





But after the arrest of the 42-year-old suspect on Friday, it seemed all hope was lost and on Monday everyone's worst fears were realised.





Mrwetyana's murder was another horror in Women's Month in South Africa: 14-year-old Janika Mallo was raped and had her head bashed in; the chopped up body of Lynette Volschenk was found in black bags at her flat , and youth leader Jesse Hess was found dead on a bed in her family home.



