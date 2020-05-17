ANC councillor, teenage son wounded in Crossroads shooting

Nokuthula Bolitye, an ANC councillor in Crossroads, near Nyanga, and her son are recovering in hospital after being shot by two gunmen.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the circumstances surrounding an attempted murder case are being investigated following an incident at 7.45pm on Thursday in Gqoloma Street Old Crossroads in Nyanga.

"An unknown suspect opened fire on a group of people who were sitting outside the residence and wounded a 49-year-old female and her 13-year-old son.

"Both victims were admitted to hospital for treatment. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and the suspect is yet to be arrested."

According to the secretary for the ANC's Dullah Omar Region, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, Bolitye and her son were doing chores in the yard when the assailants entered and fired shots at them, the SABC reported.