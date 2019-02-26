Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday announced that one of its councillors is set to appear in the high court sitting in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, to face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. In a statement, the ANC said Maggie Titus was facing serious charges: “And we are mindful that she is innocent until proven guilty. However, we would have preferred that Ms Titus should have resigned from the ANC. But she has not.”

The Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC said it has resolved that Titus will not be allowed to participate in any ANC activities until her trial is over and the judge has delivered a ruling.

“In the meantime, we will await the outcome of the trial,” the ANC said.

African News Agency (ANA)